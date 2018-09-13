Aetna offers assistance ahead of Hurricane Florence

Aetna is offering resources to both members and non-members who may be impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, including early refills for members and hotlines to assist with locating shelters and resources for all interested parties.

Aetna members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those members who use Aetna’s mail-order pharmacy can either get a prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed.

Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events are also available to help. The company has opened its Resources for Living services to those affected by Hurricane Florence, regardless of whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters, accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help coping with the emotional impact of Hurricane Florence.

Aetna members affected by Hurricane Florence can also seek emergency care anywhere, as needed. The company will monitor the impact Hurricane Florence has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, and make further modifications to its policies as necessary to ensure members have access to care.

If any additional local, state or federal disaster executive orders or regulations are issued related to these catastrophic event, Aetna will adjust its policies to comply.

Aetna members and health care providers affected by the hurricane who need care or other assistance can reach the company at the following toll-free numbers:

Aetna Member Services: Call the number printed on your ID card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443-AETNA (1-800-443-2386).

Call the number printed on your ID card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443-AETNA (1-800-443-2386). Rx Member Services and Aetna Rx Home Delivery Customer Service: 1-888-RX AETNA (1-888-792-3862)

1-888-RX AETNA (1-888-792-3862) Aetna Specialty Pharmacy Customer Service: 1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779)

1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779) Aetna Student Assistance Program: 1-877-351-7889

1-877-351-7889 Aetna Dental: 1-877-238-6200

1-877-238-6200 Health care providers should contact the Provider Service Centers:

– Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD-AETNA (1-888-632-3862)

– HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756

– Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD-AETNA (1-888-632-3862) – HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756 Coventry Health Plans:

-Commercial HMO and PPO Plans 1-866-847-8235

-Medicare Advantage Plans 1-800-847-3995

-Coventry National and First Health Plans 1-800-937-6824

Members can find replacement ID cards and access to a Personal Health Record on Aetna’s secure member site Aetna Navigator™. Log in on Aetna’s home page.