VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - We talk with folks from Dogs Deserve Better animal rescue (dogsdeservebetter.org) about the upcoming Wags 'n Waves event, September 23rd at Ocean Breeze Waterpark.

That last day of the season, from 11 am to 5 p.m., the park is allowing dogs to take over the Wave Pool as well as the kids lagoon area.

The event supports Dog Deserve Better. Learn more at oceanbreezewaterpark.com/wags-n-waves.