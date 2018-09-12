Virginia and Carolinas’ nuclear power plants prepped ahead of Florence

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission resident inspectors are reviewing the plant operators’ and preparing for Florence in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Duke Energy’s Brunswick nuclear plant located in North Carolina is projected to face hurricane fore winds, heavy rainfall and major storm surges.

The staffs at Brunswick, Virginia, Harris, North Carolina, Robinson, South Carolina, and other plants in the area are working to ensure that all equipment has been removed or secured to avoid any loose debris. Walk-down inspections are also being conducted.

The NRC is taking additional steps and sending extra inspectors to the plants that are projected to be effected by Florence. Additional staff will be at the regional incident response center in Atlanta around the clock to provide support throughout the storm, officials said.

Officials said the NRC inspectors are verifying that all preparations have been completed, and the plants’ emergency diesel generators are available with ample fuel if the storm affects off-site power.

The additional NRC staff members will be monitoring Hurricane Florence while remaining in contact with plant operators, NRC on-site inspectors, the NRC’s

headquarters operations center, and state emergency officials in the Carolinas, Virginia and all potentially affected states, officials said.