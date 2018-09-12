Verizon to offer free calling, text and data for customers impacted by Hurricane Florence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Verizon is helping those who will be affected by Hurricane Florence in the coming days by offering free services.

The company said in a news release that it will offer free calling, texting and data usage for those who reside in the areas that will be most impacted by the storm.

Verizon also will be lifting speed caps restrictions for first responders in North Caroline, South Carolina and Virginia.

“People rely on our network every day to stay connected to loved ones and that need increases when a disaster strikes,” said Russ Preite, president, Southeast Market for Verizon Wireless. “As residents prepare for Hurricane Florence, waiting out long lines at grocery stores and supply stores, or even evacuating, the last thing they want to worry about is billing overages. This is just one way we can help residents as this potentially dangerous storm challenges the Southeast coast.”

If you have to visit a Verizon store, the company says to please contact your local store as store hours may vary depending on local impact.

Hurricane Florence is expected to by a Category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall on the Carolinas. Virginia’s coastal area, such as Hampton Roads, will see major impacts from the storm.

