Trash collection schedule for cities in Hampton Roads during Hurricane Florence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With Hurricane Florence set to impact the Hampton Roads area, some cities have made changes to there waste management pick up schedules due to the weather on the way.

Below are the changes are plans for waste collection for the seven cities:

Chesapeake

Trash collections will remain the same until further notice

Hampton

Solid waste collection in Hampton has been suspended for Thursday and Friday. Residents should not take their containers or bulk trash to the curb, where high winds would likely cause them to blow over. Any trash containers left at the curb should be removed.

Newport News

Solid waste (trash, recycling and bulk waste) will be collected as scheduled on Wednesday, September 12. Collections will not take place on Thursday, September 13, and will instead be picked-up on Monday, September 17. Next week’s regular collections will be delayed one day (i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, ETC.).

Norfolk

Trash and recycling will continue until further notice. All bulk and yard waste suspended through Friday, Sept. 14

Portsmouth

All Waste Management services- trash, bulk, and recycling collections- will be canceled from 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11th, until further notice.

Suffolk

No changes to trash and recycling collection at this time

Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach Waste Management Division is suspending all trash, recycling, bulky item, and yard debris collections for Thursday, September 13th and Friday, September 14th.