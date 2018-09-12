Temporary prescription changes in N.C., S.C., Va. affected by Hurricane Florence

Hurricane, Storm Surge watches & warnings issued for N.C. and Va. coastal areas-list of warnings here
Posted 12:07 pm, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:36PM, September 12, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Defense Health Agency announced TRICARE beneficiaries anywhere in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia may receive emergency prescription refills until Sept. 20.

The move comes to help those who need to get prescriptions before Hurricane Florence makes landfall and impacts millions.

TRICARE is the military’s health benefit, covering about 9.4 million active-duty and reserve-component service members, military retirees and their families, according to officials with the Defense Health Agency.

