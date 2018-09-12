Temporary prescription changes in N.C., S.C., Va. affected by Hurricane Florence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Defense Health Agency announced TRICARE beneficiaries anywhere in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia may receive emergency prescription refills until Sept. 20.

The move comes to help those who need to get prescriptions before Hurricane Florence makes landfall and impacts millions.

TRICARE is the military’s health benefit, covering about 9.4 million active-duty and reserve-component service members, military retirees and their families, according to officials with the Defense Health Agency.

