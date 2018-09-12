Newport News man suffers life threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian accident Wednesday.

The incident happened at Wendy’s in the 15400 block of Warwick Boulevard around 12 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a male struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The driver of the 2010 Nissan Sentra was identified as a 67-year-old Hampton woman.

The victim, a 63-year-old Newport News man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening conditions.

Officials say the Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating this accident.