HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Corey Crocket from the Danny Show on MOViN 107-7 (Movin1077.com) has the latest music news including Eminem's surprise drop that became his 9th number one album, a team-up by Shawn Mendes & Zac Brown Band and the latest on Mac Miller.
Music news from MOViN 107-7 on Coast Live
-
Music news from Movin 107-7 on Coast Live
-
Music news from DJ Bee at the studios of 103 Jamz on Coast Live
-
Celebrity and music news with Corey from Movin’ 107-7 on Coast Live
-
Music news with Monet from Alt 105-3 on Coast Live
-
Music News from Corey Crockett at Movin’ 107.7 FM on Coast Live
-
-
Ballard from Alt 105-3 with music news on Coast Live
-
Music News from DJ Bee at 103 Jamz on Coast Live
-
Rapper, producer Mac Miller dies at 26
-
Monet from Alt 105.3 FM talks music news on Coast Live
-
Music news from DJ Bee at 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live
-
-
2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival to air in October on WGNT 27
-
Season 16 of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ kicks off with laughs and celebrities!
-
Music news from DJ Bee at 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live