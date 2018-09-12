Tornado Watch in effect for Dare County, N.C. until 9 p.m.
Hurricane, Storm Surge watches & warnings issued for N.C. and Va. coastal areas-list of warnings here
🌀 Florence weakens to Category 2 hurricane as it moves further away from Virginia, NE North Carolina 🌀

Music news from MOViN 107-7 on Coast Live

Posted 1:59 pm, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:01AM, September 13, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Corey Crocket from the Danny Show on MOViN 107-7  (Movin1077.com) has the latest music news including Eminem's surprise drop that became his 9th number one album, a team-up by Shawn Mendes & Zac Brown Band and the latest on Mac Miller.