Gov. Northam to open two state-managed shelters ahead of Florence’s impact

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam is going to open two state-managed shelters in the Coastal Virginia area ahead of Hurricane Florence’s projected impact.

The two shelters are at Christopher Newport University in Newport News and the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg.

The shelters are opening as Florence makes its way toward the East Coast, and are open to those who live in mandatory evacuation zones in the state.

Virginia is opening two state-managed shelters today to assist residents evacuating in anticipation of #HurricaneFlorence at Christopher Newport University in Newport News and the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg. More here: https://t.co/UvN79bL6Tx — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 12, 2018

“Virginians are heeding our advice to seek higher ground and safe shelter in advance of Hurricane Florence,” said Governor Northam. “We encourage citizens to seek shelter first with friends and family, to consider hotels outside of evacuation areas, and then look to local shelters, and lastly to state shelters. Leave early. Plan to be off the roads before the storm arrives to avoid unsafe driving situations and traffic congestion, and stay put until the storm passes.”

Parts of Hampton Roads and Coastal Virginia are expected to see Tropical Storm and possibly Hurricane conditions even though the storm is projected to make landfall in the Carolinas.

Currently, 24 localities are opening local shelters for their residents, according to state officials.

Important Shelter Information

No identification or proof of residency is required to seek shelter.

For a list of shelters open in your area, visit your local government’s website and social media pages.

Bring your personal emergency-kit with you to the shelter. For information on putting together an emergency kit, visit http://www.vaemergency.gov/emergency-kit/.

Be sure to include medications, hearing aid batteries, reading glasses, special medical equipment (oxygen tank, tubing, nebulizer kits, catheters, ETC.).

If you have electrical medical equipment that will need to be recharged, bring the appropriate charging cords, spare batteries and other equipment with you to the shelter.

If your medication has run out, please bring your prescription bottle.

For more information about locally available social services you can contact 2-1-1 statewide, or in some communities, you can call 3-1-1- for local information.

If you need more shelter information, you can contact your locality social services department. Individuals contacting 2-1-1 who require relay service due to hearing impairment need to dial 7-1-1 for Virginia Relay then 1-800-230-6977.

Service animals will be permitted at all shelters.

Services will be available for people with disabilities and/or with access and functional needs regardless of whether they are accompanied by personal care providers or family.