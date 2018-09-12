Florence forces ODU and Charlotte to move kickoff up to Thursday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. – In anticipation of Hurricane Florence’s impact across Virginia and the Carolinas, Old Dominion and Charlotte have agreed to move their football game up 50 hours ahead of schedule.

Instead of a Saturday evening kickoff, the Monarchs and 49ers will play Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte.

Old Dominion released a statement that said both schools mutually agreed a Thursday kickoff would be the safest measure.

“On behalf of our Old Dominion football program, I want to thank Mike Hill and the Charlotte administration for keeping the safety of our student athletes and fans paramount while working with the league and other officials to ensure this conference match up could be maintained despite challenging and changing inclement weather predictions,” said Dr. Camden Wood Selig, ODU’s athletic director.

“The flexibility exhibited by both head coaches was also critical throughout this process. Coach Lambert and Wilder are to be commended for their receptivity to a variety of scheduling options over the past 36 to 48 hours.”

Old Dominion is currently 0-and-2, while Charlotte is 1-and-1.

The game will be televised on ESPN3 and can be heard on ESPN Radio 94.1