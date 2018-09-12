Firefighters in Chesapeake respond to commercial fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters in Chesapeake have responded to a commercial fire at Long Shot Billiards and Darts.

According to officials, the fire was in the 1125 S. Military Highway and the Chesapeake Fire Deparmtent was notified about the fire around 4:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they could see smoke coming from the business. The Virginia Beach Fire Department also assisted in the fire.

The fire reportedly started in a dryer. It was mostly contained to the dryer, smoke damage was widespread throughout the structure, according to officials.

The fire was brought under control by 4:45 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

