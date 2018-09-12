× City of Virginia Beach providing sand to help protect homes from flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – To help barricade homes from potential hurricane-induced flooding, the City of Virginia Beach is providing free sand to residents.

The Virginia Beach Public Works Department began dropping off several tons of sand on Tuesday next to the parking lot at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex off Princess Anne Road.

Since then, hundreds have come to take their fair share with the city replenishing the supply early Wednesday.

The city says people must bring their own bags and shovels to transport the sand home.

“It’s a lot (of people). I didn’t expect it first thing in the morning like this,” said Autumn Salyer, who came with 18 empty bags to fill up.

With preparations for Hurricane Florence continuing to ramp up, sandbags have been hard to find at local hardware stores.

The city says it will continue to drop off sand throughout Wednesday.