Amtrak services in Norfolk, Newport News canceled in advance of Florence

In anticipation of the severe weather Hurricane Florence is expected to bring to the area, Amtrak is modifying rail service through Sunday, September 16.

Service south of Washington, D.C., including stops in Norfolk, Newport News and Richmond, will be canceled beginning Thursday.

Customers who have reservations on trains for which services are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers who would like to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling the company’s reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

Anyone who is planning to travel is encouraged to check the status of their train on Amtrak’s website or on the company’s smartphone apps.

Information is subject to change as conditions warrant.

Customers can subscribe to automated email or text message notifications if Amtrak trains are behind schedule at specific stations. Click here to create a subscription.

Those who have travel plans can see refund information on Amtrak.com. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

Click here for a complete list of Amtrak’s service modifications

Click here to track Hurricane Florence

Click here for a list of hurricane resources