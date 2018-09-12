AIRBNB, LYFT offering free services for those in Hurricane Florence’s path

VIRGINIA/NORTH CAROLINA – The ride-sharing app LYFT and the lodging app AIRBNB are offering free services for those in the path of Hurricane Florence.

LYFT is offering a $15 voucher for those trying to get to shelters in there area, while AIRBNB is offering free places for people to stay for renters who want to “opt in” to help those trying to escape the Hurricane Florence, which is making its way toward Virginia and the Carolinas.

Know the location of your closest shelter! #HurricaneFlorence #florence

Lyft is providing free rides, up to $15 dollars, using code ‘VAFLORENCE18’ for those who are headed directly to their official shelter. Rides are valid between now and 8 p.m., Sept. 12. pic.twitter.com/jYclEc4CpJ — VDEM (@VDEM) September 12, 2018

Rides on LYFT are available between now and 8 p.m. The voucher code in Virginia is “VAFLORENCE18.”

According to AIRBNB, host for its service in the Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia communities are eligible to take part in the program and list their homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers.

The areas in these states open to this option are Georgia; Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Augusta Metropolitan Area – North Carolina; Charlotte Metropolitan Area, Greensboro Metropolitan Area – South Carolina; Columbia Metropolitan Area, Greenville and Spartanburg Metropolitan Area – Virginia; Charlottesville Metropolitan Area.

These listings are available until October 1. AIRBNB said it will expand the territory of Open Homes listings if and where needed, or if requested by local officials.