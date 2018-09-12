Tornado Watch in effect for Dare County, N.C. until 9 p.m.
Hurricane, Storm Surge watches & warnings issued for N.C. and Va. coastal areas-list of warnings here
🌀 Florence weakens to Category 2 hurricane as it moves further away from Virginia, NE North Carolina 🌀

Advice for picking a generator on Coast Live

Posted 3:31 pm, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:33AM, September 13, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - In preparing for severe weather, one key questions is whether to get a generator.  And if you do, what should you look for when picking it out? Consumer Reports has some advice and we have some tips for using it safely.