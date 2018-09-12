19-year-old injured in Newport News drive-by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in the 1200 block of 24th Street that left a man injured Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:18 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 19-year-old Newport News man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right thigh. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was reported that a dark-colored vehicle was traveling westbound on 24th Street when someone inside fired shots, which hit the victim as he was sitting on a porch.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for updates.