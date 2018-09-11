Woods, Mickelson headline 2018 US Ryder Cup team

After the final round of the BMW Championship on Monday, Tony Finau was announced as the last member of the 2018 US Ryder Cup team, a team that features America’s young talent, along with its veteran golfers.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will be familiar faces – and along with Finau – will be joined by teammates Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau and Finau were the four “captain picks” selected by US team captain Jim Furyk. The other members of the team qualified through play on the course through out the PGA season.

Woods’ selection comes after the 14-time major winner’s climb from multiple back surgeries and personal distractions – including his 2017 arrest – to runner-up at the PGA Championship, falling only a shot behind Brooks Koepka by the end of Sunday’s round at Bellerive.

Mickelson won a WGC event in Mexico earlier this year, and will make his 12 appearance at a Ryder Cup as a golfer – the most for any golfer in the history of the sport.

Furyk spoke highly of those picked with the press, saying of Woods, “We’re all excited to see him healthy again. It’s a feather in our cap to have him playing on our side.” Woods, if not selected by Furyk, would have still made the trip to France as an assistant captain. The job is one he held in 2016 while recovering from back surgery. David Duval and Zach Johnson hold the assistant captain positions for this year’s team. The US Ryder Cup team will be tasked with repeating a US Ryder Cup victory when they face off against the European Ryder Cup team from Sept. 25 – 30 at Le Golf National in Paris, France. The US team will look to win in France after claiming the 2016 Ryder Cup victory in Minnesota at Hazeltine National Golf Club . The team has not won two consecutive matches since winning in 1991 and 1993 at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort and The Belfry respectively.

To see what the Europe team is bringing to the table later this month to face the US, click here.