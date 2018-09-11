× Tuesday First Warning Forecast: Tracking Florence to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the coast from South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

*** A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the coast from South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Hurricane Florence approaching later this week… Highs will return to the upper 80s this afternoon but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as a cold front lingers to our west. Severe storms are not expected but thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible.

We will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday with another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s tomorrow.

Hurricane Florence will approach the Carolina coastline on Thursday. Based on the current forecast track, we will see widespread rain and very strong winds on Thursday and Friday. Significant flooding is expected with several inches of rainfall combined with coastal flooding and storm surge. We will be fine tuning the timing and impacts through the week.

Florence will weaken once over land but could linger into the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 11th

1883 Heavy Rain: 2.66″ Norfolk

Tropical Update

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches issued for portions of the NC and SC coast. Florence is centered about 410 miles south of Bermuda and moving WNW at 15 mph. A WNW to NW motion with a slight increase in forward speed are expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph with higher gusts. Florence is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

5:00 AM AST Tue Sep 11

Location: 26.4°N 64.1°W

Moving: WNW at 15 mph

Min pressure: 944 mb

Max sustained: 140 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Hurricane Helene moving over the eastern Atlantic. Helene is centered about 620 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 14 mph. A turn toward the NW and then NNW is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next 12 hours, but a gradual weakening trend is expected after that time.

5:00 AM AST Tue Sep 11

Location: 16.0°N 33.6°W

Moving: WNW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 968 mb

Max sustained: 110 mph

Isaac remains a strong tropical storm. Isaac is centered about 880 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west at 14 mph. On the forecast track, Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days, but Isaac is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

5:00 AM AST Tue Sep 11

Location: 14.6°N 48.1°W

Moving: W at 14 mph

Min pressure: 997 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

