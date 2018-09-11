TRICARE announces temporary prescription changes for beneficiaries affected by Florence

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – TRICARE beneficiaries in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia may receive emergency refills on their prescriptions until September 20, according to the Defense Health Agency.

TRICARE covers roughly 9.4 million active duty and reserve service members as well as military retirees and their families.

In order to obtain an emergency refill, beneficiaries must bring their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.

If possible, refill the prescription at the pharmacy where it was originally filled. If the prescription was filled at a retail chain, you may refill at another store location within that chain. If the provider is available, new prescriptions may be called into any network pharmacy.

To find a network pharmacy:

Call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303

Search the network pharmacy locator at https://www.expressscripts.com/TRICARE/pharmacy

In the event TRICARE beneficiaries need to seek non-emergency care for injuries or illnesses, TRICARE authorized urgent care centers or providers are without referral.

