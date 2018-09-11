Swimming advisories issued for multiple Norfolk beaches

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Department of Public Health issued swimming advisories for multiple beaches Tuesday.

The beaches affected by the advisory include:

North Community

Ocean View

Sarah Constance

10th View

13th View

Captains Quarters

Samples taken Tuesday showed bacteria results exceeded safe levels. Sampling will resume on September 17 if weather permits.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.