Planning ahead – where is your nearest emergency shelter?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With Hurricane Florence heading towards our area, it’s important to know where to go in the event you need to evacuate your home.
Here’s a list of area emergency shelters open to the public.
Norfolk shelters:
- Bayview Recreation Center – 8613 Willow Terrace, Norfolk
- Lake Taylor Middle School – 1380 Kempsville Road, Norfolk
- Norview High School – 6501 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk
- Granby High School – 7101 Granby Street, Norfolk
- Blair Middle School – 730 Spotswood Avenue, Norfolk
- Berkley Community Center – 121 W Liberty Street, Norfolk
Suffolk shelters:
- Kings Fork High School – 351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk
- Lakeland High School – 214 Kenyon Road, Suffolk
- Nansemond River High School – 3301 Nansemond Parkway, Suffolk
Hampton shelters:
- Phenix School – 1061 Big Bethel Road, Hampton
Portsmouth shelters:
- Churchland Academy 4061 River Shore Road, Portsmouth
- Churchland Primary 5700 Hedgerow Lane, Portsmouth
- Churchland Middle 4051 River Shore Road, Portsmouth
- Lakeview Elementary 1300 Horne Avenue, Portsmouth
Virginia Beach shelters:
Thursday morning at the following locations:
- Kellam High School – 2665 W Neck Road, Virginia Beach
- Corporate Landing Middle School -1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy, Virginia Beach
- Old Donation School (4633 Honeygrove Road, Virginia Beach
- Fieldhouse (medically friendly) – 2020 Landstown Centre Way, Virginia Beach
The following shelters will be opened Friday morning:
- Landstown High School – 2001 Concert Dr, Virginia Beach
- Green Run High School -1700 Dahlia Dr, Virginia Beach
- Tallwood High School -1668 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach
Many cities have posted important information on their sites specific to their respective areas, go to your city’s government site for more.