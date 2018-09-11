Planning ahead – where is your nearest emergency shelter?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With Hurricane Florence heading towards our area, it’s important to know where to go in the event you need to evacuate your home.

Here’s a list of area emergency shelters open to the public.

Norfolk shelters:

Bayview Recreation Center – 8613 Willow Terrace, Norfolk

Lake Taylor Middle School – 1380 Kempsville Road, Norfolk

Norview High School – 6501 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk

Granby High School – 7101 Granby Street, Norfolk

Blair Middle School – 730 Spotswood Avenue, Norfolk

Berkley Community Center – 121 W Liberty Street, Norfolk

Suffolk shelters:

Kings Fork High School – 351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk

Lakeland High School – 214 Kenyon Road, Suffolk

Nansemond River High School – 3301 Nansemond Parkway, Suffolk

Hampton shelters:

Phenix School – 1061 Big Bethel Road, Hampton

Portsmouth shelters:

Churchland Academy 4061 River Shore Road, Portsmouth

Churchland Primary 5700 Hedgerow Lane, Portsmouth

Churchland Middle 4051 River Shore Road, Portsmouth

Lakeview Elementary 1300 Horne Avenue, Portsmouth

Virginia Beach shelters:

Thursday morning at the following locations:

Kellam High School – 2665 W Neck Road, Virginia Beach

Corporate Landing Middle School -1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy, Virginia Beach

Old Donation School (4633 Honeygrove Road, Virginia Beach

Fieldhouse (medically friendly) – 2020 Landstown Centre Way, Virginia Beach

The following shelters will be opened Friday morning:

Landstown High School – 2001 Concert Dr, Virginia Beach

Green Run High School -1700 Dahlia Dr, Virginia Beach

Tallwood High School -1668 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach

Many cities have posted important information on their sites specific to their respective areas, go to your city’s government site for more.