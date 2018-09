NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 1400 block of Melon Street.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

Police say one man died and another was left seriously injured.

This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.