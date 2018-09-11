Kitten with double eye infection named after Hurricane Florence

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) – Hurricane Florence already has a pet named after it, days before it makes landfall.

Florence the kitten is in the care of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville. The cat has a double eye infection and, eventually, one of them will have to be surgically removed.

The kitten was discovered weeks ago in the woods of Buncombe County and taken to REACH Animal Hospital to be euthanized.

Brother Wolf gladly stepped in to help nurse Florence back to health.

Andee Bingham, the foster care provider, said naming the kitten after the hurricane seemed fitting.

“So, I thought in order to get through this she’d really have to be a powerful force, and that seemed like the most timely thing to name her,” Bingham said.

It will be a couple weeks before Florence is big enough to have surgery to remove the ruptured eye. After that, she’s expected to thrive.