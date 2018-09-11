How to prepare for the storm with the ultimate disaster kit on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our Cheryl Nelson travels the country teaching people how to prepare for disasters as an instructor and meteorologist for FEMA’s National Disaster Preparedness Training Center. She shows us how to prepare the ultimate disaster kit so you are ready for the worst.

Cheryl recommends some resources:

- Build a disaster prep kit: www.ready.gov/build-a-kit

- Know your evacuation zone & nearby shelter: www.vaemergency.gov

- Check for pet-friendly hotels: www.PetsWelcome.com

Follow Cheryl and find more preparedness tips at www.CherylNelson.net.