🌀 Tracking Florence as the major hurricane heads towards the East Coast 🌀

First Warning Traffic – Hurricane evacuation traffic information, road work and closures

Posted 5:43 am, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03AM, September 11, 2018

BRIDGE OPENINGS TUESDAY:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 and 8:15 AM

Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM

Check on road conditions in North Carolina HERE

Check on road conditions in Virginia HERE 

MULTIPLE ROADS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING ON THE EASTERN SHORE 

Accomack County:

 Hillsborough Drive (Route 810) near Shields Bridge Road (Route 178): Closed after flooding washed out the road and shoulders. VDOT crews are assessing the damage and working with the Accomack County Administration and Accomack Department of Public Safety to assist residents who cannot get in and out of the development.

VDOT is working to provide temporary access for people living in the Hillsborough neighborhood. Contract crews are clearing downed trees, and VDOT has placed signs and barricades on both sides of the damaged area for safety.

Wardtown Road (Route 606) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Northampton County:

Saltworks Road (Route 615) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Cemetery Road (Route 602) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Residents are reminded to report damaged roads to VDOT by contacting the VDOT Customer Service Center here or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

HAMPTON ROADS DISTRICT SUSPENDS LANE CLOSURES ON I-64, I-664 IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE FLORENCE
SUFFOLK – The Virginia Department of Transportation Hampton Roads District (VDOT) is suspending lane closures on Interstate 64 and Interstate 664 starting Monday at 6 p.m., in anticipation of increased travel demand due to Hurricane Florence. The suspension will remain in effect until the emergency is over.
There will be an exception for shoulder strengthening work in Segment III of the I-64 Widening Project tonight as follows:
  • Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238), starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
VDOT is working closely with local and state partners at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police ahead of the storm to plan and coordinate emergency response. VDOT is also coordinating with utility companies statewide in advance of potential downed power lines.
For local updates and to report damage:

 