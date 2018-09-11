× First Warning Traffic – Hurricane evacuation traffic information, road work and closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS TUESDAY:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 and 8:15 AM

Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM

–

Check on road conditions in North Carolina HERE

Check on road conditions in Virginia HERE

–

MULTIPLE ROADS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING ON THE EASTERN SHORE

Accomack County:

Hillsborough Drive (Route 810) near Shields Bridge Road (Route 178): Closed after flooding washed out the road and shoulders. VDOT crews are assessing the damage and working with the Accomack County Administration and Accomack Department of Public Safety to assist residents who cannot get in and out of the development.

VDOT is working to provide temporary access for people living in the Hillsborough neighborhood. Contract crews are clearing downed trees, and VDOT has placed signs and barricades on both sides of the damaged area for safety.

Wardtown Road (Route 606) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Northampton County:

Saltworks Road (Route 615) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Cemetery Road (Route 602) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183): Closed after flooding washed out the road. VDOT crews are waiting for water levels to recede and are planning to repair the road as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Residents are reminded to report damaged roads to VDOT by contacting the VDOT Customer Service Center here or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

–

YORK COUNTY CLOSURES: Rt. 630N (York County) at Wolf Trap Rd near George Washington Memorial Hwy; US-17N, standing water.

Rt. 621E (York County) at Dare Rd near Jacobs Run; Rt. 1783N/S (York County), standing water. Rt. 712S (York County) at 1.4 mi N of Poquoson Seaford Rd; Rt. 622E/W (York County), standing water. All north lanes are closed

ISLE OF WIGHT CLOSURES: Rt. 673E (Isle of Wight County) at Purvis Ln near Kings Landing Ln; Wrenns Mill Rd; Rt. 677N/S standing water. All east lanes are closed. All west lanes are closed. US-258E at 0.9 mi SW of Smithfield near Foursquare Rd; Scotts Factory Rd; Rt. 620E/W (Isle of Wight County), standing water. BUS VA-10N at 0.8 mi N of Smithfield near Blounts Corner Rd; Rt. 674N/S (Isle of Wight County), standing water. VA-10W at Route 10 Byp Benns Church Blvd; US-258E, VA-10E, motorists can expect potential delays due to standing water.

HAMPTON ROADS DISTRICT SUSPENDS LANE CLOSURES ON I-64, I-664 IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE FLORENCE