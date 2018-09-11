Evacuations have been ordered in Virginia, look up your evacuation zone here

HAMPTON ROADS – Do you know what Hurricane Evacuation Zone you are in?

It’s time to look that up because Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered mandatory evacuations for many areas.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management offers an interactive map that allows you to enter your address and to see exactly what zone you are in.

Click here to access that map, it may take a minute or two to load.

Gov. Northam issued mandatory evacuations for Zone A, the lowest-lying areas of Coastal Virginia and the Eastern Shore, on Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

The orders go into effect 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Click here to track Hurricane Florence