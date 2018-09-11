BJ’s Wholesale Club offering free trial for residents to stock up for Florence

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. – BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina residents the ability to stock up for Florence.

In preparation for the major hurricane, those who reside in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are able to sign up for a free three-month trial, giving them the chance to stock up on all necessities before the storm hits.

Non-members can visit the membership desk of their local BJ’s Wholesale Club to sign up.

Residents who sign up for the trial will also have the option to join BJ’s Wholesale Club for only $25, which is more than 50 percent off.

Digital coupons are available at here to help save money on your storm stock up.