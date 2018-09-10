Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office warns of potential scam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible scam that has been brought to their attention.

In the last day, we have received at least 10 phone calls from people in the community who have been contacted by individuals posing as members of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office. The caller says that the person has missed a court date and needs to meet with an investigator to avoid arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, these calls are not coming from them, and they encourage anyone who receives one to hang up.

The sheriff’s office will never ask for money (including prepaid cards) over the phone for a missed court date or any other reason. They also advise citizens never to meet with anyone who claims to be from law enforcement at any location other than an official police or sheriff’s office building.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau is located at 2509 Princess Anne Road and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is located at 2501 James Madison Blvd.