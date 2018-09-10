Virginia Beach Public Works asks residents to take steps to reduce neighborhood flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Works is advising residents to prepare wisely for the projected rainfall amounts this week and how it can affect minor flooding in their neighborhoods.

One of the first steps can be making sure ahead of time that your closest storm drain is unobstructed, especially when placing waste collection carts and yard waste bags in the street for collection.

If possible – wait until your collection day before setting them out. If it’s not possible to do that, then please set the bags or other items just above the curb.

If carts, bags, and other items must be placed in the street prior to collection, please place them at least 12 to 18 inches from the curb so that water can flow to the storm drain unobstructed.

To report any immediate after-hour flooding problems, residents can call the City’s 311 line. During regular business hours, they can call Stormwater Operations at 757-385-1470.