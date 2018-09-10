Virginia Beach City Manager encourages some residents to evacuate during Hurricane Florence
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City Manager Dave Hansen is encouraging people who live in parts of the southern section of the city to evacuate during Hurricane Florence.
Hansen says he’ll sign an evacuation order for Back Bay, Sandbridge, and around the southern watershed. He says he can’t force people to evacuate, but hopes they heed his warnings.
Hansen says the city will begin opening shelters on Thursday morning with the potential to expand to be able to house 15,000 people.
In addition to preparing shelters, the public works department is checking storm drains and pumping down lakes to absorb more water ahead of the Hurricane.
The city says its Emergency Operations Center will be functional beginning Tuesday.