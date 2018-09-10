THE ORIGINALS, Thursday 9/13 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“There in the Disappearing Light” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

COLLATERAL DAMAGE — Klaus (Joseph Morgan) helps Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) cope with her pain in an unconventional way. A figure from Elijah’s (Daniel Gillies) past comes back seeking help. Elsewhere, Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) takes on the nightwalkers, while Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) deals with the fallout of a fateful decision. Daniel Gillies directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Jeffrey Lieber (#510). Original airdate 7/11/2018.