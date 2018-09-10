🌀 Tracking Florence as the major hurricane heads towards the East Coast 🌀

SUPERNATURAL, Thursday 9/13 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Supernatural — “Unfinished Business” — Image Number: SN1320b_0276b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Fletcher Donovan as Sleipnir and Michael Adamthwaite as Narfi — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved

 

“Unfinished Business” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

 

DIRECTED BY AND GUEST STARRING RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR – Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight, Jr.) is back and drags Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) into his plot for revenge on the demigods who sold him to Asmodeus. Meanwhile, Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) inflating confidence leads to reckless decisions that could put others in harm’s way.  Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1320).  Original airdate 4/26/2018.