Suffolk Police respond to single-vehicle accident on westbound Route 58

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel were on the scene of a single-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning on westbound Route 58 just past the Chesapeake city line.

Emergency Communications received the call at 5:46 a.m. notifying of the accident involving a Nissan Frontier pick-up truck.

Upon preliminary investigation it was determined that the truck had somehow caught fire and the adult male driver, the sole occupant, had crashed into the woodline. The driver was able to escape and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The truck, which was then fully engulfed in flames, was extinguished by Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews.

The subject received emergency medical assessment and treatment before being ground transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Two lanes of traffic were closed immediately following the accident to allow for the staging of emergency equipment and personnel. The middle lane reopened at approximately 6:31 a.m., and all lanes reopened at approximately 7:34 a.m.

The investigation by the Suffolk Police Department and the Fire Marshal’s Office remains ongoing at this time.