Seven from Sunday | NFL Kickoff Weekend

The CLEVELAND BROWNS and PITTSBURGH STEELERS played to a 21-21 tie at FirstEnergy Stadium. Sunday’s game marked the first Kickoff Weekend game to end in a tie since September 19, 1971, when the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos played to a 10-10 tie.

Cleveland rookie cornerback DENZEL WARD recorded two interceptions in his NFL debut. Ward, who is 21 years, 134 days old, became thefourth-youngest player in NFL history with at least two interceptions in a single game. Only DICKY MOEGLE (21 years, 39 days on October 23, 1955), MARCUS WILLIAMS (21 years, 114 days on December 31, 2017) and CHAMP BAILEY (21 years, 117 days on October 17, 1999) accomplished the feat at a younger age.

Ward became the first rookie to record multiple interceptions in a season-opening game since Indianapolis’ EUGENE DANIEL on September 2, 1984 against the New York Jets.​

Pittsburgh wide receiver ANTONIO BROWN had nine catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Brown has 10,003 receiving yards in 116 career games and tied TORRY HOLT (116) for the second-fewest games to reach 10,000 receiving yards in NFL history. Only CALVIN JOHNSON (115 games) reached the milestone in fewer career games.