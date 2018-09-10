Portsmouth residents pack up during mandatory evacuation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – If you have been staying alert and paying attention, you are well aware that Hurricane Florence – now a Category 4 – is on her way with no plans of slowing down nor losing strength.

“I’m a little nervous about it. I don’t know what the outcome is going to be, but I live in a secure building. I’m hoping that the water doesn’t come up where I am on the second floor,” says Archie Haskins, Portsmouth resident.

Monday, the Governor of Virginia issued a mandatory evacuation order for coastal Virginia residents who live in Zone A. The mandatory order affects the low-lying areas of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore – that includes Zone A in Portsmouth.

Some residents of Portsmouth are not taking any chances or wasting any time with packing up their belongings and heading out of the storm’s way, which is expected to be an extremely dangerous, major hurricane through Thursday.

“I do have a secondary home in Chesapeake, but we did discuss that we would go down south to Georgia if necessary,” says Sarah Lovell, Portsmouth resident.

No matter your plan, everyone is on the same page when it comes to being hopeful.

“I want everyone to remain safe, sound and secure. I hope no harm or danger comes to anyone,” says Haskins.

The mandatory evacuation order starts Tuesday at 8 a.m.

