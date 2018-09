PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Health District, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Portsmouth Medical Reserve Corp, is offering free seasonal flu vaccines for ages 3 and up.

The drive-through vaccine clinic will be held at the Portsmouth Health Department, which is located at 1701 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704, September 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Interested parties should use the County Street entrance to the Health Department.