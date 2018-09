Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The 10th Annual PingPongforCHARITY™ events are schedule for September 20-22 in Virginia Beach with special VIP party, celebrity guests and a tournament at the Virginia Beach Field House. The events raise money to support five partner sharities and encourage the brain development value of ping pong for students and seniors. Learn more at PingPongforCharity.com.