PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 9/14 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 2:22 pm, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:56PM, September 7, 2018

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — "The Fool Us Zone" — Image Number: PEN510_0811.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Adam Cheyer and Alyson Hannigan

 

“Penn & Teller Get Loopy” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

 

WON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Ryan Chandler, Ryan Hayashi, Dirk Losander & Ed Ripley. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#504).  Original airdate 7/9/2018.