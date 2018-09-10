Norfolk mother charged in death of toddler ruled competent to stand trial

NORFOLK, Va. – Shelby Love, accused of felony child abuse and neglect in connection to the death of her two-year-old daughter Harley Rae, has been ruled competent enough to stand trial.

The case was continued until October 16 for both Love and boyfriend John Hardee Tucker, who were both charged in Harley Rae’s April death.

Around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, dispatchers received a call about an unresponsive child in the 9600 block of 20th Bay Street. First responders found that the child had sustained burns on various parts of her body.

The girl was then taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, where she was pronounced deceased.

A woman who met with Love in jail said that she was a battered woman who was terrified of her boyfriend, and also said that Shelby told her she was locked in a closet when the actual abuse happened.

