Monday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain/storms to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Coastal Flood Warning until 1 PM Monday for Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, York and until 2 PM for Accomack, Northampton. Minor to moderate level tidal flooding is possible near high tide this morning.

***Coastal Flood Advisory until 10 AM Monday for Virginia Beach and Currituck; until Noon for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake; until 3 PM for Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Surry. Minor level flooding is possible near high tide times this morning to midday.

More rain and storms… Watch out for areas of dense this morning, especially inland. Highs will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as a warm front lingers to our north. Severe storms are not expected but thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible.

A cold front will slowly push into the region over the next few days. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, still above normal for this time of year.

Hurricane Florence will approach the Carolina coastline on Thursday. Based on the current forecast track, we will see widespread rain and very strong winds on Thursday and Friday. Significant flooding is expected with several inches of rainfall combined with coastal flooding and storm surge. We will be fine tuning the timing and impacts through the week.

Florence will weaken once over land but could linger into the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 10th

1997 F1 Tornado: Northumberland Co

Tropical Update

Hurricane Florence is rapidly strengthening and expected to become a major hurricane soon. Florence is centered about 625 miles SE of Bermuda and moving WNW at 9 mph. A turn toward the NW is forecast to occur Wednesday night or Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the southeastern coast of the United States on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast, and Florence is forecast to become a major hurricane this morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 10

Location: 24.9°N 58.9°W

Moving: WNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 969 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Hurricane Helene expected to resume strengthening today over the eastern Atlantic. Helene is centered about 305 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 17 mph. This motion is expected to continue for another couple of days. A turn to the NW is forecast to occur on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Helene is expected to resume strengthening today. Afterward, weakening is forecast to commence Wednesday morning.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 10

Location: 14.3°N 28.9°W

Moving: WNW at 17 mph

Min pressure: 984 mb

Max sustained: 85 mph

Hurricane Isaac is holding steady over the central Atlantic. Isaac is centered about 1230 miles east of the Windward Islands and moving west at 13 mph. On the forecast track, Isaac is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected over the next day or two. Weakening is forecast to begin by the middle of the week as Isaac approaches the Lesser Antilles.

5:00 AM AST Mon Sep 10

Location: 14.7°N 42.7°W

Moving: W at 13 mph

Min pressure: 993 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

