John Legend’s EGOT win makes history

John Legend made history twice over the weekend.

The singer/actor won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday along with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice for producing the best variety special winner, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

At 39, Legend is the youngest ever EGOT winner and also became the first African-American man to snag that honor.

“EGOT” stands for the big four awards in the entertainment industry: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Legend, who also starred in the variety special, celebrated his win on social media.

“Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories,” the caption on a photo of Legend, Webber and Rice on Instagram read. “Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar. So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air.”

Legend’s wife, model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, also celebrated with a photo of her kissing him and a video of Legend putting his latest trophy on the top shelf of a display of awards.

“Perfect,” Teigen could be heard saying after Legend placed his latest award.

Teigen also let us in on what an EGOT winner eats.

She posted a video on Twitter of Legend cooking “EGOT pancakes.”