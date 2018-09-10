Here’s how you should prepare your house for a hurricane

NORFOLK, Va. – Since Sunday afternoon, Dan Cudney has been getting his Oceanview home in Norfolk ready for Hurricane Florence.

In his backyard, he tied his sailboat to a tree to protect it.

“You’d be surprised what it would take to break that,” Cudney explained. “It’s nylon.”

Cudney also started moving much of the furniture on his front porch inside the house.

He said he doesn’t want anything to fly away and damage his property or a neighbors.

“I’m gonna move that into the house and that’ll help get some of the other things off of the floor,” Cudney explained.

Over in Portsmouth, city leaders say this storm is probably gonna be a once in a lifetime event.

“We’re still looking at, upwards, of eight possibly 10 inches of rain on all already saturated ground,” Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management Justin Arnold said.

Officials say what you shouldn’t do if your trying prepare your home for a hurricane is cover the windows with tape. They said doing so is worse than leaving them uncovered.

“Once they break, they just become bigger pieces of debris. So sometimes it’s just better for the window to shatter and break apart and fall in then become large piece of debris that fly in your house,” Arnold explained.

Instead you should cover your windows with plywood.

You’re also encouraged to clean your gutter, seal windows and doors, and clip dead tree branches.

Another common mistake people make is misusing their generator.

“You gotta make sure you’re in a well ventilated space because carbon monoxide can build up, there inhibiting your ability to breath or live for that matter. So we’ve had storm related deaths due to generator use,” he explained.

If you’re told to evacuate, do so immediately.

“Water is probably the biggest cause of most disaster related deaths,” Arnold told News 3.

Arnold also said make sure you understand you insurance policy.

As for Cudney, he plans to have his home secure by Wednesday.