Free Citizenship Day workshop to be held in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The American Immigration Lawyers Association will hold a free Citizenship Day workshop September 15 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

People who have been legal permanent residents, or green card holders, for at least five years, or three years if they are married to a U.S. citizen, are eligible to apply.

The workshop will offer citizenship orientation, eligibility screening, legal review and assessment, application assistance, information on English and citizenship classes and study material for the USCIS interview and examination.

Interested people should bring their green card and social security card; a list of all their trips outside the U.S. for the last five years; family information for all children and spouses; certificates of disposition for any arrests; address and job history for the last five years; passports valid from 2013 to present; all marriage and divorce decrees; and an optional money order for $725 payable to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a filing fee. Attendees do not have to bring the money order, as it is an optional government filing fee.

The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.