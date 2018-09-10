First Warning Traffic – Tide gate testing, road work and closures this week

The Virginia Department of Transportation will test the tide gates at the I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, as the Hampton Roads District prepares for Hurricane Florence.

Motorists traveling I-64 to the HRBT during this time should expect to be stopped for up to one hour in each direction. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

Crews will first test the eastbound gates and then test the westbound gates at the HRBT. Full directional closures are as follows:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

Tuesday, Sept. 11