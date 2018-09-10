First Warning Traffic – Tide gate testing, road work and closures this week
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS September 9-15
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, September 10; Tuesday, September, 11; Wednesday, September 12; and
Thursday, September 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Bridges
High Rise Bridge, I-64
· Single-lane closures west, September 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17
· Single-lane closures north, September 10-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
· Full stoppage for opening September 13 between 7 p.m. and midnight.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County
View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.
Segment II
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on September 9-13, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m
to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m.
to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- A traffic shift will occur overnight on I-64 west from the eastern project limits, approximately 0.54 miles east of Yorktown Road (Route 238), to the overpass bridge over Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on September 12, starting as early as 9 p.m. Traffic will be shifted right, from the new inside travel lanes back to the two outside lanes.
- Starting the morning of September 14, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on the I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B).
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
· Single-lane closure west;
o September 9-13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o September 14, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o September 15, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes: Full closures.
- September 12, 9 a.m. to noon.
- September 12-13, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- September 13, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- September 15, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
I-264:
- Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-264 west off-ramp closures at Military Highway (Exit 13) September 9-14, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west on-ramp closure from Ballentine Boulevard (Exit 12) September 9-14, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east off-ramp closure to Ballentine Boulevard (Exit 12) September 9-14, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east off-ramp closure to I-64 east (Exit 14) September 9-14, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Road south is closed under I-264 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through October. Signed detours are in place.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel:
· Single-lane closure south September 9-12, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m
VA-164: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- VA-164 east on-ramp closures at Cedar Lane September 9-13, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west on-ramp closure at Town Point Rd. September 10-15, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- VA-164 west off-ramp closure to College Dr. September 10-15, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-95: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-95 south ramp closure to US-301 (Exit 8) September 10, 8 p.m. until September 18 at noon.
I-564, Norfolk:
· Dual-lane closures I-564 west at the runway tunnel September 10-14, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.