Cef Patrick helps us celebrate our anniversary in style on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Our resident foodie Patrick Evans Hylton brings some bubbly cheers to Coast Live for our second anniversary. Here is his rundown of Eats and Drinks:

SPARKLING WINE TOASTS FROM PRESS WINE BAR

Nothing says celebration like popping open a bottle of bubbly - or three! Lindsay Bennett, owner of Press Wine Bar in Virginia Beach and Press 626 in Norfolk selected these three sparkling wines for us to toast the Coast!

+ Mas Fi Cava NV, Spain

+ Santa Julia Brut Rose NV, Argentina

+ Clet Chiarli e Figli 2016, Italy

Wine from Taste Wine Bar: www.PressWineBarVB.com

RECIPE | CHAMPAGNE COCKTAIL

A Champagne cocktail is classic and classy, and easy to make. Use bitters - we get ours from Table & Tonic in Norfolk - and, using an eyedropper, drop a few drops onto a sugar cube. Place the sugar cube in a champagne flute, and fill. Cheers! Bitters from Table & Tonic in Norfolk: www.facebook.com/TableAndTonicNorfolk

LET US EAT CAKE

Cake goes with everything, especially when it's looks too good to eat. Thank you for the special Coast Live anniversary cake from SilverSpoon Bakery in Portsmouth (which opened in 2005). Shaped like the letter "2", the vanilla butter cake is filled with Chantilly cream and topped with fresh fruit. More information at: www.SilverSpoonVa.com

A NEW REALM IN VIRGINIA BEACH

Atlanta-based New Realm Brewery has taken over the site of the now-closed Green Flash Brewery in Virginia Beach; the grand opening was this past weekend. Some of our favorites: brews like Euphonia Pilsner, Golden Goal Golden Ale, and Hoplandia IPA. More information at: www.NewRealmBrewing.com

Get more Eats + Drinks from Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton by visiting www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com