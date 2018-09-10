As Florence approaches, ‘All options on the table’ for ODU football game at Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. – Weather or not isn’t the question. It’s whether or not Old Dominion and Charlotte will play their scheduled football game Saturday evening at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte.

With Hurricane Florence barreling through the Atlantic and expected to make landfall along the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina Thursday, officials from ODU and Charlotte are closely monitoring the storm and its impact on Saturday’s 6:00 p.m. game.

“All options are on the table right now for what we might need to do to play this game,” Old Dominion head football coach Bobby Wilder told News 3 Monday. “Whether we have to leave a little bit early, whether we need to get down there to practice – we’re keeping a very close eye on the weather and the weather patterns. Not just what the rain and potential flooding could be here, but also what the potential rain and flooding could be in Charlotte – where we’re going.”

In a statement, Charlotte acknowledges its in communication with ODU about Saturday’s scheduled game. “We are actively monitoring the status of Hurricane Florence and are assessing its potential impact on all athletic contests home and away,” the statement reads. “We have communicated with our colleagues at Old Dominion University in regard to Saturday’s scheduled football game, and will remain in close contact with them. The health and safety of student-athletes, staff, and fans is our highest priority.”

“We will make a decision on what we need to do and we will follow the guidelines of University,” Wilder added. “Obviously safety is the first thing. And you worry about classes. We’d like to try to keep [the players] in class on Thursday and Friday morning before we leave – if we still have classes. Everything is on the table right now.”

The Monarchs are off to an 0-and-2 start to the season after losing their home and Conference USA opener to Florida International Saturday – a contest interrupted by weather.