HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A waterspout formed east of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Sunday morning during a storm in Hampton.

According to the National Weather Service, there are two types of waterspouts: tornadic and fair weather. Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water, while fair weather waterspouts usually form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds.

This waterspout was spotted at about 10 a.m. Sunday.