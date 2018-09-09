Virginia student named honorary football captain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Dinwiddie High School student received a big surprise from the football coach Friday afternoon.

Head football coach Billy Mills named Traquan Valentine as honorary captain of the game against Salem High School.

Valentine received a special jersey, completed the coin toss and got to run onto the field as a captain.

The theme for the game was yellow and folks in attendance donned yellow ‘Smile Like Ke’Asia’ T-shirts to honor Ke’Asia Adkins, the Dinwiddie cheerleader who was killed in July. Her cousin was later indicted for her murder.

Dinwiddie beat Salem 27- to 20.