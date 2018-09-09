Tropical Storm Isaac expected to strengthen

At 5 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Isaac was located near latitude 14.5 N, longitude 38.1 W.

Isaac is moving toward the west near 9 mph. A westward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Isaac is ecpected to become a hurricane by Monday.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Sunday 5 a.m. update

Location: 14.5 N – 38.1 W

Moving: W at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1001 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

