Norfolk Fire reports tornado touchdown in Ocean View

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a tornado touchdown in the area of the Ocean View golf course.

NFR has responded to reports of a tornado touchdown in the area of the OV golf course. Some minor damage, no injuries. Units are starting to clear. Chief Worley. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) September 9, 2018

A tornado warning was in effect for east central York County, the City of Norfolk and the City of Virginia Beach until 11:45 a.m. The storm has now moved offshore, allowing the warning to expire.

At 11:05 a.m., a thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout and tornado was located over the Chesapeake Bay just northeast of Seaford, moving southwest at 5 mph.

At 11:12 a.m. a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado or waterspout was located just north of Norfolk International Airport, near Ocean View, moving southeast at 5 mph.

Tornado Warning including Virginia Beach city, VA until 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/Yiwr0BSZTy — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 9, 2018